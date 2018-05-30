Dave Moody sounds off on Kyle Busch’s historic performance at the Coca-Cola 600
In this weeks edition of 'The Pulse' Dave Moody shares his thoughts on Kyle Busch's record-setting feat at the Coca-Cola 600 and if he or Kevin Harvick should be considered the championship favorite.
