Breaking down the first last-place finish of Kevin Harvick’s career
Video Details
Chad Knaus and Brad Keselowski break down the end of Kevin Harvick's hot streak and his first ever last-place finish.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices