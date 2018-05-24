Alan Gustafson and Ray Evernham reflect on their time as Jeff Gordon’s crew chief
Alan Gustafson and Ray Evernham talk with Adam Alexander and Shannon Spake about working as Jeff Gordon's crew chief during his historic career.
