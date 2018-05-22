Motte’s Minute: Bubba Wallace outbids Joey Logano for Daryl Motte’s support at the All-Star Race
In this weeks edition of Motte's Minute, Daryl Motte sees who will give him the biggest cut of a million-dollar check.
- It's electric at the All-Star event, right? And that electricity starts even before the drivers climb into their cars. Here's Daryl Motte with Motte's Minute, driver style, All-Star style.
- We're going to get the scoop, the breaking news. These are our friends. Say hello to our friends. Say hi to the whole world.
- Hey, how's it going, guys?
- Farm life, I'm loving it.
- Yeah, it's been fun. I'm trying to make fun ideas and keep you guys entertained as much as I can. So Paul's always entertaining. So check us out. Maybe we'll win the All-Star race tonight, a million dollars.
- A million dollars. Austin Dillon, thanks, man. I saw "Avengers." It ruined my weekend.
- I saw you posted something on Twitter, yeah. How was it?
DARYL MOTTE: I was crying, man.
- There was some sad parts in it, man.
- I sat with four dudes and we were all pretending we had stuff in our eyes.
- Yeah, yeah, well, you know that happens.
DARYL MOTTE: A million dollars.
- Just a million? That's it?
DARYL MOTTE: We could buy a lot of Volkswagens with a million dollars.
- A lot, man. A lot. You're going to run out. You're going to run out of buying Budlight, so--
- Have fun.
- Thank you.
- If you win the million, can I have $100?
- I mean, sure. What the heck? That sounds like a great deal.
- Good luck to you, man, a million dollars.
- Thank you, man. I'll cut you a share of it.
- Oh, Joey said he'd give me $100.
- $100?
- Yeah.
- $101 from here.
- Boom. We're getting rich. We're getting rich. All right, have a good race.
[CHUCKLING]
- So would they have paid off. Do you think Bubba or Joey would have given him the $100 or the $101 if they had won?
- Drivers are so tight, they squeak. No way.
[LAUGHTER]
- I [INAUDIBLE].
- Them fightin' words.
- Oh, boy.
