- It's electric at the All-Star event, right? And that electricity starts even before the drivers climb into their cars. Here's Daryl Motte with Motte's Minute, driver style, All-Star style.

- We're going to get the scoop, the breaking news. These are our friends. Say hello to our friends. Say hi to the whole world.

- Hey, how's it going, guys?

- Farm life, I'm loving it.

- Yeah, it's been fun. I'm trying to make fun ideas and keep you guys entertained as much as I can. So Paul's always entertaining. So check us out. Maybe we'll win the All-Star race tonight, a million dollars.

- A million dollars. Austin Dillon, thanks, man. I saw "Avengers." It ruined my weekend.

- I saw you posted something on Twitter, yeah. How was it?

DARYL MOTTE: I was crying, man.

- There was some sad parts in it, man.

- I sat with four dudes and we were all pretending we had stuff in our eyes.

- Yeah, yeah, well, you know that happens.

DARYL MOTTE: A million dollars.

- Just a million? That's it?

DARYL MOTTE: We could buy a lot of Volkswagens with a million dollars.

- A lot, man. A lot. You're going to run out. You're going to run out of buying Budlight, so--

- Have fun.

- Thank you.

- If you win the million, can I have $100?

- I mean, sure. What the heck? That sounds like a great deal.

- Good luck to you, man, a million dollars.

- Thank you, man. I'll cut you a share of it.

- Oh, Joey said he'd give me $100.

- $100?

- Yeah.

- $101 from here.

- Boom. We're getting rich. We're getting rich. All right, have a good race.

[CHUCKLING]

- So would they have paid off. Do you think Bubba or Joey would have given him the $100 or the $101 if they had won?

- Drivers are so tight, they squeak. No way.

[LAUGHTER]

- I [INAUDIBLE].

- Them fightin' words.

- Oh, boy.