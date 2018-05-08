Radioactive: Dover – “You (expletive) better be out doing a rain dance.”
Check out all the best scanner audio from the Driver for Autism 400 at Dover International Speedway.
[MUSIC PLAYING] [VOICES OVERLAPPING]
- Both lanes are rolling.
- Maybe he just knew that he had the stage victory. Harvick, very slow across the line.
- We have completed two stages. Kevin Harvick has won them both.
- Harvick and Keselowski, the two Fords out front, and Clint Bowyer right with them. We're back under green.
- Oh, we've got a problem with the 8 team car.
- They're taking it to the garage. Kyle says, it's the drive shaft.
- Our leader, Ricky Stenhouse. I mean, he's way out there ahead of Clint Bowyer.
- Clint takes the lead.
- And that is mother nature.
- Harvick was putting a lot of pressure on his teammate, Clint Bowyer.
- Bowyer's got to give it to him.
- Harvick is on rails.
- He is. He's dominated the whole weekend.
- Four fingers for four wins. Kevin Harvick taking home the checkered flag.
- Good job, boys. Awesome weekend, all around. Great job, thank you guys so much.
