Radioactive: Las Vegas – “He hit everybody but the (expletive) hot dog guy!”

Check out all the best scanner audio from the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

[MUSIC PLAYING] DRIVER: [INAUDIBLE].

[ENGINES ROARING]

ANNOUNCER: And the flag waves on over Kevin Harvick, the winner of stage 1 in Las Vegas.

ANNOUNCER: As we get ready to begin stage two.

ANNOUNCER: Kevin Harvick has now won stage 1 and stage 2.

DRIVER: Green checker, good job.

[TOOLS WHIRRING]

ANNOUNCER: That's the fastest time this season so far.

ANNOUNCER: 101 laps to go, green flag back in the air.

ANNOUNCER: Oh, back straightaway car in the fence.

ANNOUNCER: McMurray.

ANNOUNCER: Yes.

ANNOUNCER: Green flag is out and Joey Logano gets a big jump on the outside.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

ANNOUNCER: Kyle Busch cut Joey Logano some slack. He's not going to do it this time on the turn two-- three wide.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

ANNOUNCER: Class remains in session. Kevin Harvick and Rodney Childers go to victory lane second week in a row.

DRIVER: Hell of a job, man. Forward, you're incredible.

DRIVER: Good job, slow car fast, man.

DRIVER: Fun to drive.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

