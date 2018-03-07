Radioactive: Las Vegas – “He hit everybody but the (expletive) hot dog guy!”
Check out all the best scanner audio from the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
[MUSIC PLAYING] DRIVER: [INAUDIBLE].
[ENGINES ROARING]
ANNOUNCER: And the flag waves on over Kevin Harvick, the winner of stage 1 in Las Vegas.
ANNOUNCER: As we get ready to begin stage two.
ANNOUNCER: Kevin Harvick has now won stage 1 and stage 2.
DRIVER: Green checker, good job.
[TOOLS WHIRRING]
ANNOUNCER: That's the fastest time this season so far.
ANNOUNCER: 101 laps to go, green flag back in the air.
ANNOUNCER: Oh, back straightaway car in the fence.
ANNOUNCER: McMurray.
ANNOUNCER: Yes.
ANNOUNCER: Green flag is out and Joey Logano gets a big jump on the outside.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
ANNOUNCER: Kyle Busch cut Joey Logano some slack. He's not going to do it this time on the turn two-- three wide.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
ANNOUNCER: Class remains in session. Kevin Harvick and Rodney Childers go to victory lane second week in a row.
DRIVER: Hell of a job, man. Forward, you're incredible.
DRIVER: Good job, slow car fast, man.
DRIVER: Fun to drive.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
