- Take it away from me. If you can. But man, don't you dare steal it.

- Oh, Elliott spins!

- Oh, he just wrecked it.

- I'm only going to tell you once. You'll pay a price for that.

- And there's a fight!

- Shoving going on. There's a punch.

- I will come to collect.

- Ricky [INAUDIBLE] took a damn cheap shot at us.

- He can take that and shove it where the sun don't shine, baby.

- I couldn't hear him. He's, you know, got that little yap yap mouth. I couldn't tell what he was saying.

- I might come alone.

- Who's ass he's trying to whip.

- [INAUDIBLE] Come on, get down here.

- Zero chance that 3 car wins this championship.

- Hey, where is that son of a [BLEEP]?

- You all get Boyer. You all get Boyer.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

- All that might bring backup.

- Oh, we got another fight.

- I'll get my own damn uniform back on and take care of this. He ain't gonna kill my boy.

- They just took $200,000 away from me and told that boy that what he did was A-OK. Do it again.

- Let Tony handle it.

- And boy, Tony Stewart is after Logano.

- Well I did see some punches thrown today.

- He's one that drives like a little [BLEEP]. I'm going to bust his ass.

- But make no mistake. That price is getting paid.

- Man! Matt Kenseth just ripped Joey Logano! He waited on him, and was the leader, came by, payback for Matt Kenseth.

- This ain't kindergarten. This is the jungle. So learn the jungle's rules.

- Any blows landed between the two of you?

- None to me.

- Respect goes to the lions, not the vultures.

- When you hook somebody in the right recorder panel, that's the equivalent of throwing your gloves off in hockey.

- Believe in the driver, stand up for what he believes in. Always have, always will.

- Fights? The sport was made on fights. We should have more fights. I like fights.

- If you want it, then you earn it.

- Calm you ass down! I'm not [INAUDIBLE] [BLEEP].

- You hit me again, and I'll put this [BLEEP] outside the racetrack. You can bet on that.

- That's why it takes three or four times for him to finally get in a cup series because he don't pay attention, don't know what he's doing.

- That's just how it is, the way it's always been.

- Then he come up there and try to spin me out twice. I didn't take it.

- You know, he was trying to cut me off every way he could.

- People in this sport don't forget. Grudges last decades. So, what do you think burns after just a year?

- Uh-oh, there's a fight down here, guys. Kyle Busch and Joey Logano are in a fist fight.

- Kyle Busch, Joey Logano. Vegas, last season.

- I got dumped. Flat out just drove straight in the corner and wrecked him.

- I know they remember. Do you?