Show Transcript Hide Transcript

REPORTER: Now, Jimmie Johnson. Yeah, he's won a lot of early season races throughout his career. But off to a slow start in 2018.

The spin in a 27th-place run at Atlanta. That on the heels of a 38th-place finish in the season opening Daytona 500 has fans asking, what in the world is going on with the seven-time champion? So I want to get the take from the fellas here.

Level of concern after a couple of races for Jimmie Johnson. Where are you putting the meter here, Drew?

- I think for the 48 team, it's pretty low. I think Jimmie's probably not real nervous. Chad's probably nervous, because he would like a faster race car right now. I think the whole Hendrick camp, probably they're anxious because they want to get to Vegas and see if they can be faster than they were in Atlanta.

- Now keep in mind as you give these answers, Chad Knaus will be on the show tomorrow. With that, Joey, level of concern driver 48 after a couple of events?

- Honestly, I think Jimmie's ice cold. He is definitely, you know, seven-time champion. It's going to take a lot to get him nervous, or to lose that confidence. Which he is human, though.

And you have enough races like they've had, he is going to get anxious. And I think probably the most thing they're anxious about right now is getting to Vegas to see where they stack up. But because I know Chad's going to be here tomorrow, Jimmie might be cool, but Chad is full-on panic mode.

REPORTER: But that's what makes him great, right? Hey, but you have to have someone who stresses out!

- After listening to the radio sweetheart nominees, I think we know where Chad's at.

- Chad--

- And I think Jimmie's still pretty cool.

- He might be at the optometrist right now, getting Jimmie some glasses.

[LAUGHTER]

After the Kevin piece, he might be getting glasses.

- You hit on it. Can a driver that's had all this success-- 83 wins, seven championships-- can your confidence take a hit?

- It would take a lot. It would take way more than two races in the first two races of the year, that's Daytona in Atlanta. Now, I don't think he has much to worry about right now.

Now, after he gets to the West Coast swing and he has three bad races tied together with the other two and you five, that would be something that would make you really nervous. But right now, I don't think there's anything to be worried.

- I feel like we should evacuate the building. All that red over there on the board. Way to go, Joey.