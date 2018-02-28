Radioactive: Atlanta – “What the (expletive) is this guy doing?”
Check out all the best scanner audio from the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
ANNOUNCER: We welcome you to Atlanta, Georgia. More rain in the forecast. We're trying to dance between the green, and they're hopeful, optimistic they can get it in.
- Let's do this. Drivers, start your engines!
[CHEERING]
ANNOUNCER: And boogity, boogity, boogity. Let's go racing, drivers.
ANNOUNCER: Six and a half seconds, Harvick's lead over Clint Bowyer. Brad Keselowski another three back.
ANNOUNCER: [INAUDIBLE] spun it off.
ANNOUNCER: Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Logano, and Harvick, the first five.
ANNOUNCER: Let's get stage number three underway. Green flag is in the air.
ANNOUNCER: You're racing to the rain, and that is always exciting.
ANNOUNCER: That could've been big.
ANNOUNCER: Close.
ANNOUNCER: Watch your mirrors, because Kevin Harvick is coming.
ANNOUNCER: Oh, trouble, turn two.
ANNOUNCER: With 28 laps to go, Rodney Childers' race has changed.
ANNOUNCER: It is a brand new ballgame.
ANNOUNCER: Harmon gets out ahead of Keselowski and Hamlin.
ANNOUNCER: Keselowski got around Denny Hamlin. Can he chase down Kevin Harvick?
ANNOUNCER: Kevin Harvick puts on a clinic.
ANNOUNCER: 17 years ago, Kevin Harvick won his ever cup race. Right in In Atlanta Motor Speedway, he goes back to Victory Lane.
ANNOUNCER: Four years of leading the most laps, and now, redemption.
KEVIN HARVICK: Been waiting 17 years to do what I'm getting ready to do.
CREWMAN: Holy [MUTED], you're unbelievable.
