Radioactive: Atlanta – “What the (expletive) is this guy doing?”

Check out all the best scanner audio from the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Hide Transcript

ANNOUNCER: We welcome you to Atlanta, Georgia. More rain in the forecast. We're trying to dance between the green, and they're hopeful, optimistic they can get it in.

- Let's do this. Drivers, start your engines!

[CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER: And boogity, boogity, boogity. Let's go racing, drivers.

ANNOUNCER: Six and a half seconds, Harvick's lead over Clint Bowyer. Brad Keselowski another three back.

ANNOUNCER: [INAUDIBLE] spun it off.

ANNOUNCER: Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Logano, and Harvick, the first five.

ANNOUNCER: Let's get stage number three underway. Green flag is in the air.

ANNOUNCER: You're racing to the rain, and that is always exciting.

ANNOUNCER: That could've been big.

ANNOUNCER: Close.

ANNOUNCER: Watch your mirrors, because Kevin Harvick is coming.

ANNOUNCER: Oh, trouble, turn two.

ANNOUNCER: With 28 laps to go, Rodney Childers' race has changed.

ANNOUNCER: It is a brand new ballgame.

ANNOUNCER: Harmon gets out ahead of Keselowski and Hamlin.

ANNOUNCER: Keselowski got around Denny Hamlin. Can he chase down Kevin Harvick?

ANNOUNCER: Kevin Harvick puts on a clinic.

ANNOUNCER: 17 years ago, Kevin Harvick won his ever cup race. Right in In Atlanta Motor Speedway, he goes back to Victory Lane.

ANNOUNCER: Four years of leading the most laps, and now, redemption.

KEVIN HARVICK: Been waiting 17 years to do what I'm getting ready to do.

CREWMAN: Holy [MUTED], you're unbelievable.

Radioactive: Atlanta – "What the (expletive) is this guy doing?"

