Here’s what made that victory in Atlanta so special and emotional for Kevin Harvick
NASCAR RACE HUB' talks about what made Kevin Harvick's dominant Atlanta win so special and emotional.
More Race Hub Videos
The Pulse: Should Atlanta Motor Speedway get a repave?
1 hr ago
What is the level of concern for 7-time champion Jimmie Johnson?
1 day ago
Radioactive: Atlanta – “What the (expletive) is this guy doing?”
1 day ago
Here's what happened to Darrell Wallace Jr. in that massive smoke screen
1 day ago
Motte’s Minute: Kevin Harvick scolds his son Keelan during Atlanta rain delay
1 day ago
2018 Atlanta Highlights (2.25.18) | FOX NASCAR
2 days ago
More Race Hub Videos»
20146-20149