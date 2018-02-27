Here’s what made that victory in Atlanta so special and emotional for Kevin Harvick

NASCAR RACE HUB' talks about what made Kevin Harvick's dominant Atlanta win so special and emotional.

More Race Hub Videos

The Pulse: Should Atlanta Motor Speedway get a repave?

The Pulse: Should Atlanta Motor Speedway get a repave?

1 hr ago

What is the level of concern for 7-time champion Jimmie Johnson?

What is the level of concern for 7-time champion Jimmie Johnson?

1 day ago

Radioactive: Atlanta – “What the (expletive) is this guy doing?”

Radioactive: Atlanta – “What the (expletive) is this guy doing?”

1 day ago

Here's what happened to Darrell Wallace Jr. in that massive smoke screen

Here's what happened to Darrell Wallace Jr. in that massive smoke screen

1 day ago

Motte’s Minute: Kevin Harvick scolds his son Keelan during Atlanta rain delay

Motte’s Minute: Kevin Harvick scolds his son Keelan during Atlanta rain delay

1 day ago

2018 Atlanta Highlights (2.25.18) | FOX NASCAR

2018 Atlanta Highlights (2.25.18) | FOX NASCAR

2 days ago

More Race Hub Videos»