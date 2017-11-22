Michael Waltrip expects Alex Bowman in the No. 88 car to win in 2018
Michael Waltrip talks with Adam Alexander about what the expect to see out of Alex Bowman in the No. 88 car in 2018.
More Race Hub Videos
The best moments on NASCAR Race Hub from 2017
15 hours ago
Larry McReynolds has some advice for NASCAR's crop of young drivers
15 hours ago
Kyle Busch has a knack for bringing new talent up through NASCAR's ranks
15 hours ago
Michael Waltrip expects Alex Bowman in the No. 88 car to win in 2018
15 hours ago
Breaking down Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s final weekend as a driver; his lasting impact on the sport
1 day ago
Radioactive: Homestead-Miami — 'You are the champion, baby!'
1 day ago
More Race Hub Videos»
20146-20149