Check out all the best scanner audio from the Can-Am 500(k) at Phoenix International Raceway.
BOWYER: It's pretty damn packed out today. Yeah.
KNAUS: Awesome to hear this place is sold out once again.
PENSKE: BK, just a good steady day here. Stay out of trouble, work your way up, and we'll have a good finish.
HARVICK: I didn't realize I had to start behind the two that I'm starting behind.
FEDEWA: #21 is going to take the top.
HARVICK: That's not very smart.
HELDESKY: Green flag, green flag, green flag.
HUGHES: Still inside. 3-wide, 4-wide. That #21 has been struggling here. You'll be able to get him pretty quick.
BLANEY: It's so bad up the hill.
KNAUS: #24 just took the lead.
D'HONOT: Good work, nice and smooth now.
HIRSCHMAN: Denny's trying to do the big diamond three, four.
GRIFFIN: I don't think it's over yet.
LAMBERT: Let it go, you're better. Drive around him.
GUSTAFSON: Stay with it. Nice and smooth.
LAMBERT: Great work, man. Two on entry.
KESELOWSKI: What groove are the leaders running in, three or four?
MEIER: The bottom still.
KESELOWSKI: On the bottom is not very good information, need more than that.
GRIFFIN: Kyle Larson to the lead.
KNEELAND: Green-white checkered, really nice job there.
KNAUS: All these other guys have moved up the track. Why haven't you moved up any?
JOHNSON: I moved up and slowed down two-tenths. So, I came back down.
KNAUS: Well we've got to get to work here.
JOHNSON: 10-4 your radio sounds really bad all of a sudden.
KNAUS: So then I'll just take it off. [BLEEP] it.
ANNOUNCER: Stage two is underway.
TREUX JR: [BLEEP] awful. So much faster than him.
BUSCH: I've got no brakes Pedal is basically bouncing off the floor. It's not slowing down. It's just chattering like a [BLEEP].
LARSON: I'm blowing up. Blowing up.
JOHNSON: Awesome.
KNAUS: Leader's running up top.
JOHNSON: How far up top?
KNAUS: The [BLEEP] top. Way up top. Earl?
ANNOUNCER: JImmy Johnson in the outside wall.
BARBAN: We're in the fence, fellas.
JOHNSON: Ow, blew a tire.
ANNOUNCER: : Their chances for a eighth championship going up in smoke. Chase Elliot closing in though. He got by Eric Jones. Chase up to fourth.
D'HONOT: All clear. We're coming to the party, boys.
ANNOUNCER: [INAUDIBLE] turn number three.
MEIER: Got a wreck over in three. Big wreck. Caution's out.
PEARN: How about that fire in the safer barrier there?
TREUX JR: Yeah, it's rather strange, isn't it?
EARNHARDT JR: It's so weird. I don't get it.
KESELOWSKI: I wish I knew what to tell you to be better here, man. I know I'm not giving you a lot.
WOLFE: Don't have it today. Hang in there and hope something to happen, I guess. I'm not out of it yet. Just hang tight.
BLANEY: I don't know what they did to that #24 car but holy hell.
BULLINS: Yeah, that's pretty impressive. I'm not really sure what they did.
LOGANO: Getting pretty big up there. Just saying, the #24 and the #11.
GORDON: Keep your eyes open. There's bad blood over the whole [INAUDIBLE] there.
MAJORS: Chase has worked his way up.
EARNHARDT JR: Whatever dude. Why the [BLEEP] do I care? Got his own race to figure out. Good luck to him.
WOLFE: #24 is up there, #11. Could get interesting. We just gotta try to stay clean here.
LAMBERT: Green, green, green, #78 pushing you in line. #24 is outside.
HELDESKY: Clear, clear. All the way down. All the way down.
LAMBERT: Right with you. Inside. Inside.
D'HONOT: Tight. All clear. Flip your bead. Fans on. Nice and smooth now.
GRIFFIN: Chase is gonna wreck Denny.
BUGAREWICZ: He definitely hit the wall.
GRIFFIN: Right side. It don't look bad, but he cut a tire.
LAMBERT: Tire is all good. You got a left rear rubbing it looks like. Not bad. We're still just racing the #2 who's four positions back. We're good.
KESELOWSKI: Oh, he just blew a tire.
MEIER: Caution is out. LAMBERT: Hang on to it. Hang on to it. We lost the right front or something, guys. You okay, Denny?
KESELOWSKI: Oh my goodness. What's the point situation?
WOLFE: Hold on a minute here. See how bad he is.
LAMBERT: It's killed.
WHEELER: We're done.
TRUEX JR: What the hell? Hiw did he hit the wall?
PEARN: #24 passed him and shoved him in the wall and then he got a tire rub and then it blew.
TRUEX JR: Oh, boy.
PEARN: Yeah, karma.
TRUEX JR: Yeah, I'd say. Is he going to be able to keep running?
PEARN: No, he's done.
TRUEX JR: Ouch.
HEDLESKY: All right buddy, coming to the green, it's on you.
MEIER: Nice and smooth. Get to the end, please. Green, green, green. Check, check, check. Slow in front of you. Come on, inside. Breathing room behind you. You all right?
KESELOWSKI: Yeah, just want to make sure they didn't come back up into me.
ANNOUNCER: As he enters turn three, clearly in front, Chase Elliot, your new leader on turn four.
D'HONOT: All clear, all clear. All right, nice and smooth now.
HEDLESKY: Ten more. Ten more times.
D'HONOT: On you. Hopefully a lane lower. Looking.
HEDLESKY: Still there. Clear, Clear. Drive away.
D'HONOT: Stay with him now. Let's go. Nine more.
ELLIOT: Getting so damn tight.
D'HONOT: Fighting for our lives here. Stay with it.
MEIER: I'm not saying a word.
KESELOWSKI: I'm trying to manage the temps. I'm way over.
WOLFE: Take care of it then. Just take care of it here. Manage our gas so we don't go down any laps.
MEIER: The #20 car is leading. You copy?
KESELOWSKI: Thta's what I'm doing. I'm on the same page, guys. Who's gonna win?
MEIER: The #20 car is going into three with a ten car length lead.
HEDLESKY: Get that checkered flag. Welcome back, champ.
KENSETH: Yeah, baby. Woo. Thanks guys. You guys are going to see the biggest crybaby you've ever seen.
KESELOWSKI: Thanks everybody for hanging in today.
WOLFE: Told you it wasn't over. A lot can happen. We'll go have some fun next week.
PENSKE: Paul, great job down there, guys. Hanging in all day.
ELLIOT: That's all I had, buddy. I'm sorry.
GUSTAFSON: Hey, man, don't be sorry. You did a great job. Man, that was so freaking awesome, dude. I mean. That's just storybook. Classic, baby, classic.
