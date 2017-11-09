Tony Stewart explains why he wanted Aric Almirola to take over the No. 10 car
Tony Stewart talks with Alan Cavanna about why he wanted Aric Almirola to take over his No. 10 car for Danica Patrick
More Race Hub Videos
Tony Stewart explains why he wanted Aric Almirola to take over the No. 10 car
1 day ago
Kyle Busch talks about chasing a second Cup championship
1 day ago
'I'm the only driver that's already ready for Daytona next year': Aric Almirola on his move to Stewart-Haas Racing
1 day ago
How Aric Almirola fits into the Stewart-Haas Racing organization
2 days ago
Radioactive: Texas — 'Get the (expletive) out of the way!'
2 days ago
Brad Keselowski says he'll have to win at Phoenix to lock up a spot in the Championship 4
2 days ago
More Race Hub Videos»
20146-20149