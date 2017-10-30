Breaking down Denny Hamlin’s controversial move on Chase Elliott

Larry McReynolds and AJ Allmendinger break down Denny Hamlin's controversial move on Chase Elliott going for the win in Martinsville.

More Race Hub Videos

Breaking down Denny Hamlin's controversial move on Chase Elliott

Breaking down Denny Hamlin's controversial move on Chase Elliott

16 hours ago

Radioactive: Martinsville - "What a (expletive) mess that was."

Radioactive: Martinsville - "What a (expletive) mess that was."

16 hours ago

Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick exchange words after hard racing in Martinsville

Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick exchange words after hard racing in Martinsville

16 hours ago

War Room, Part Two: Picking a champion from the Round of 8

War Room, Part Two: Picking a champion from the Round of 8

3 days ago

Ryan Blaney revisits his multiple on-track run-ins with Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 'Dale Yeah!'

Ryan Blaney revisits his multiple on-track run-ins with Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 'Dale Yeah!'

3 days ago

Darrell Wallace Jr. will take over the iconic No. 43 for Richard Petty Motorsports in 2018

Darrell Wallace Jr. will take over the iconic No. 43 for Richard Petty Motorsports in 2018

4 days ago

More Race Hub Videos»