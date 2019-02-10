Harrison Burton claims overtime win in first Daytona start I 2019 ARCA MENARDS RACING SERIES
Harrison Burton holds off Todd Gilliland in overtime at Daytona International Speedway to win the 2019 ARCA Menards Series opener.
