Full highlights from Sam Bird’s victory at the Santiago ePrix | 2019 ABB FORMULA E
Video Details
Sam Bird scores his first win of the season at the Santiago ePrix and now leads the championship by one point over Jérôme d'Ambrosio.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618