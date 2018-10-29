Steve Torrence wins at Las Vegas and clinches 2018 Top Fuel title | 2018 NHRA DRAG RACING
Steve Torrence takes down Richie Crampton in the semifinals at the Toyota NHRA Nationals in Las Vegas to clinch the 2018 Top Fuel championship and then goes on to win the Top Fuel final.
