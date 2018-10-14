Pro class final highlights from the NHRA Carolina Nationals | 2018 NHRA DRAG RACING
Watch Steve Torrence, Robert Capps, Jason Line, and Matt Smith take home the top prizes in the Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, and Pro Stock Motorcycle finals at the NHRA Carolina Nationals in Charlotte.
