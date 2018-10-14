Full highlights & analysis from the 2018 Monster Energy Cup
Video Details
Jeff Emig & Ralph Sheheen give you full highlights and analysis from a wild night in Las Vegas that saw Eli Tomac win the Monster Energy Cup and $1 million.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices