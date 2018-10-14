The No. 10 Prototype wins the 2018 Petit Le Mans as the No. 5 runs out of fuel on the last lap

Video Details

WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The No. 10 Prototype wins the 2018 Petit Le Mans, as the No. 911 Porsche wins in GTLM, and the No. 63 Ferrari in GTD.

More Videos »