The No. 10 Prototype wins the 2018 Petit Le Mans as the No. 5 runs out of fuel on the last lap
WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The No. 10 Prototype wins the 2018 Petit Le Mans, as the No. 911 Porsche wins in GTLM, and the No. 63 Ferrari in GTD.
