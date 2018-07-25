Clay Millican’s heart-wrenching journey to NHRA history | 2018 NHRA DRAG RACING
Video Details
The heart-wrenching story of Clay Millican, and impossibly optimistic man who overcame the loss of a child, won his first NHRA Top Fuel race on Father’s Day, and went on to become the quickest Top Fuel driver in the history of NHRA.
