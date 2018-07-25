- The 14th race on the NHRA season has come to a close here in Denver at Bandimere Speedway. Amanda Busick with Lewis Bloom. Lewis, quite an event here on the mountain. And this is your Fast Five delivered by Papa John's pizza.

- First up let's mention Jim Maroney gets his first first one in Top Fuel and Leah Pritchett wins the Big Dodge Race. But it didn't make the Fast Five so let's kick it off.

AMANDA BUSICK: Number five.

LEWIS BLOOM: Number five, round one in Top Fuel for the second race in a row, the margin of victory was 1/10,000 of a second. This time it was Doug Kalitta over Tony Schumacher. At Epping, it was Brittany Force over Mike Salinas.

AMANDA BUSICK: Doug likes those close races. Number four.

LEWIS BLOOM: Explosive moments in Denver. Cruz Pedregon a massive body strutting explosion in qualifying, then Terry McMillen blew it up at the starting line. And then Doug Kalitta, another big boomer in round two. Big time explosion.

AMANDA BUSICK: If Cruz Pedregon's blowup is only number four, tell me number three.

LEWIS BLOOM: It's all about winning the race. Hector Arana Jr., the 200 mile per hour man wins for the first time since 2013. He takes out Jerry Savoie who fouled out, his 12th career win for the dad to be.

AMANDA BUSICK: So number two.

LEWIS BLOOM: Greg Anderson becomes the ninth different winner in Pro Stock car in 2018 in the first all KB final round of the season over Jason Line. Hard to believe it took 14 races for two of the best drivers for one of them to score a race win.

AMANDA BUSICK: I'm sure everyone's looking at them now. Number one.

LEWIS BLOOM: John Force at 69 years young, scores his first one of 2018, his first win since Gainesville last year. He beat Ron Capps, the two most successful Funny Car drivers in history. He did it on a hole shot. He could win number 150 at Sonoma. And by the way, think about the fact that Greg Anderson and John Force, the only drivers to sweep the swing in Pro Stock and Funny Car won the first races of the swing this year.

- And Lewis, we saw John was emotional at the top end. But you've covered this sport. Was this one meaningful for John?

- I think any time John takes a long time, a gap to win, it kind of reaffirms why does this. And after all the issues earlier this season, a great comeback for the champion.

- Well, it is not long until you see us again. We're going to head West, more west out to Sonoma. Make sure to check those schedules. We'll be on Fox, 4 PM eastern next Sunday.

[MUSIC PLAYING]