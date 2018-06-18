Schumacher, Capps, & Coughlin Jr. take pro class wins at Bristol | 2018 NHRA DRAG RACING
Video Details
Watch Tony Schumacher, Ron Capps, and Jeg Coughlin Jr. take home the top prize in the Pro Stock, Funny Car, and Top Fuel finals at the Fitzgerald USA NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol.
