Tanner Gray & Steve Torrence take pro class wins at Richmond | 2018 NHRA DRAG RACING
Video Details
Watch Tanner Gray and Steve Torrence take home the top prize in the Pro Stock and Top Fuel finals at the Virginia NHRA Nationals.
