Lucas di Grassi wins Zurich ePrix as Bird keeps title hopes alive | 2018 ABB FORMULA E
Lucas di Grassi wins his first race of the year at the Zurich ePrix as Sam Bird cuts Jean-Éric Vergne's points lead to just 23.
