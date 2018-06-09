John Force: ‘I’m stubborn. I’m muleheaded, a lot like Earnhardt was in the old days.’ | 2018 NHRA DRAG RACING
Video Details
John Force talks about safety improvements one week after his vicious wreck in Joliet and compares his attitude to Dale Earnhardt.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices