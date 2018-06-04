[MUSIC PLAYING] - Leaving the starting line with Blake Alexander. And the last we saw you was in a final against Leah Pritchett. What do you remember about the day?

- It was a good day. I mean, we just went into it trying to do the best we could. And obviously, wish we could've gone one round further, but that's why we're here this weekend.

- Now, you come back from a red light situation. Is it a learning lesson?

BLAKE ALEXANDER: Yeah. I watched it a couple more times than I'd like to admit, but I just, you know, was a little over center. And I can do better.

- Now, when you come to a track that you got your first career win against Tony Schumacher, is it great coming back to Chicago?

- Yeah. That was really cool. I enjoyed it. Like I said, I come here not just to beat Tony Schumacher, but to beat everyone. So I don't want to sound conceited, but that's what I come here for.

- Did Tony say anything to you after that round win?

BLAKE ALEXANDER: Yeah. He shook my hand and scratched his head.

- Now, you just became a first time home buyer. What's more difficult, starting on a Sunday or buying a home?

- Buying a home is a lot more strenuous. Carrying furniture is no fun. But keeping your wife happy is just as fun as winning on Sunday.

- How did you and Leah meet?

BLAKE ALEXANDER: We met when we were 15 years old, on a lake. I was wakeboarding by her house. And we fell on purpose and invited them out on our boat.

- Wow. That's a great first date.

- Yeah. Our parents had to drive us, but it was a good first date.

- Now, you kicked off your career in the Junior Drag Racing League at 10 years old. Why did juniors teach you?

- I think it just taught you how to be a good person while racing and continue to respect your competitors and understand that everyone has the same goal and is going to be aggressive trying to get to it.

- Why do you want to be a professional drag racer?

- I just have been doing it for a long time. And I would hate to stop now. Like I said, I'd like to be an example for kids to show that they can work hard and get there.

- Do you feel like your first career win's around the corner?

- I really do. I think that my team that I'm with now, all the guys, they're not only really fun to work with, but they do a really good job. And they're passionate about succeeding. And I want to bring the passion that they have to working on the car into driving the car and kind of reward them. And I think we'll get there.

- All right. Well, we have approached the finish line. What would your victory dance be?

- I'd probably just do a quick little floss.

