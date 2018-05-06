The No. 7 Prototype takes the overall win at the 2018 Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio
Video Details
WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Ricky Taylor pilots the Team Penske No. 7 Prototype to the overall win at Mid-Ohio.
