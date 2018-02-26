Courtney Force wins Funny Car final after father’s terrible wreck | 2018 NHRA DRAG RACING

After her father John was taken to a local hospital due to a crash, Courtney Force takes down Tommy Johnson Jr. in the Funny Car final at Phoenix.

