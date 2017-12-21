Supercross 2017 Top 5 Countdown: 2 – Ken Roczen out for the year after hard Anaheim crash

Daryl Motte is counting down the top 5 moments from the 2017 Supercross season. No. 2 is the vicious wreck at Anaheim that saw Ken Roczen break his wrist and changed the landscape of the 2017 season.

Supercross 2017 Top 5 Countdown: 1 - Ryan Dungey retires after winning epic title fight with Eli Tomac

Supercross 2017 Top 5 Countdown: 2 - Ken Roczen out for the year after hard Anaheim crash

Supercross 2017 Top 5 Countdown: 4 – Jason Anderson parked after confrontation with Vince Friese

Supercross 2017 Top 5 Countdown: 3 - Zach Osborne takes out Joey Savatgy for the championship

Supercross 2017 Top 5 Countdown: 5 - Chad Reed dazzles Phoenix crowd with 131st career podium

Sam Bird wins the first race at the Hong Kong ePrix despite penalty | 2017-18 FORMULA E

