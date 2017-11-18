Porsche finishes 2nd & 3rd in final LMP1 race | 6 Hours of Bahrain
FIA World Endurance Championship: The No. 1 & 2 Porsches finish second and third in the manufacturers final race in LMP1.
Porsche finishes 2nd & 3rd in final LMP1 race | 6 Hours of Bahrain
