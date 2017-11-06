Show Transcript Hide Transcript

ANNOUNCER: Big crowd on hand as it continues to grow here in Shanghai. Returning year after year, World Insurance and Jackie Chan, the team owner, building experience and knowledge of sports car racing in China. Toyota and Porsche were equally matched on the grid, one on row one each, one on row two each. And Nick Tandy denied pole position, was having go right from the start to try and take the lead of the race.

Number 8 Toyota held on in front though. Trouble behind in the LPM2 category, as the G drive car got around on the opening lap by the 13 Rebellion. Number 8 versus number 1, the Toyota and the Porsche, battling for the lead. Was it going to be tighter than practice had sent us to expect? In the Am class, two Ferraris taken out by the 37 Jackie Chan DC racing car. 54 Spirit of Race Ferrari would not return to the fray.

Single interruption in green flag racing to recover the 92 Porsche that lead in GTE pro. 91 car then fighting an hour long battle with the 67 Ford for the lead of the category. Harry [INAUDIBLE] eventually squeezing by.

Massive battle between Ho-Pin Tung and Nico Muller, one in the beginning, one at the end of their stints. Contact. Muller, off. Tung, off. And that may have cost the 38 Jackie Chan DC racing car, not only a win, but potentially a chance at win the championship that will be decided in Bahrain. Ho-Pin Tung trying to hang on to a podium finish, was outrun by the 13 Rebellion in the closing stages.

38 car finished fourth, Rebellion taking first and third. And right to the end, it was always a question in the GT class, until race leader Jose Maria Lopez clattered the Porsche out from behind the lead Ford. The number 7 car ending its chances of winning the race and leading a Toyota 1, 2. 13 in front of 38, tight all the way. UK just squeezed in front to grab this final podium spot.

In the GTM class Nijays' Aston Martin had they way cleared for it with the Ferraris taken out. They claim a vital win. Absolutely critical win for the 67 Ford in the GTE pro class. Ferrari take the Manufacturer's Title in GT. Rebellion win from pole position. The 31 car, the class of the LMP2 field. And Toyota claim victory in Japan.

Number 8 car winning the race. That is Toyota's third win here, with three for Porsche. All is even in terms of race wins, but Porsche win the Driver's and Series titles.