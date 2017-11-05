The No. 2 Porsche clinches the WEC Drivers’ Championship at the 6 Hours of Shanghai
FIA World Endurance Championship: Despite a dominating performance by Toyota, The No. 2 Porsche was able to secure both the manufacturer and driver championships at the 6 Hours of Shanghai.
