COMMENTATOR: Our two LM P1 titles are two minutes away from being tied up. Still the tightest battle in the closing lap is Davide Rigon and Marco Sorensen. Timo Bernhard and Brendon Hartley will become the first double World Endurance Champions all around the world. Add a world championship to his Le Mans win. Not bad for a man who used to be my kind of commentator. Allan McNish, there's hope for you yet.

ALLAN MCNISH: Yeah, looking forward to getting the helmet back on, [INAUDIBLE] driving luck.

COMMENTATOR: You're young enough, and foolish enough, it might still happen.

ALLAN MCNISH: No, I'm far too intelligent for that sort of thing, nowadays, I've realized over the years.

But what a race it's been, in all the different categories, for very, very different reasons. [INAUDIBLE] swinging back and forward, and as the leaders go into the final lap, this GTE Pro battle certainly isn't over. There you see Sorensen right behind him. At the last time going over the line, it was half a second, which was the biggest gap they've had in the last three laps. And so for these guys, they'll have one more lap to do after this one. And that is going to be it for Rigon. He's got one hit in it somewhere, it just depends where.

COMMENTATOR: Last lap lunge, Davide Rigon might have to try something Marco Sorensen that he's thought about but not rehearsed, because he's got to catch the Aston by surprise. So [INAUDIBLE] he's got all the obvious places covered off.

And the advantage that the Aston has, is it's got great straight line speed. The Toyota's had great straight line speed, as well. And he's deploying it now, down the 1300 meters, the back-straight in Shanghai.

Last lap of the race. Last lap here in China for Sebastien Buemi. The last lap of the championship battle with Porsche for Toyota. They are gonna win the battle, they are going to lose the war.

Sebastien Buemi comes out to the final corner in Shanghai, two cars in front of him. And it is victory for Sebastien Buemi, and the Number 8 Toyota team. Second place across the line, Timo Bernhard, a lap behind. And Harry Tincknell will win in the GTE Pro class for Ford. Victory for Harry Tincknell and Andy Priaulx.

Seven podiums in eight races in the GTE Am class for the Number 77 Dempsey-Proton. And victory in the Am class for the 98 Aston Martin.

95 car, still with the Ferrari behind, but Marco Sorensen now has the G-Drive car between him and Davide Rigon, and that might have sealed the deal. Our LM P2 winner is going to be Number 31, [INAUDIBLE]. Senna comes across the line with Julien Canal and Nico Prost. They take victory.

And across the line, already in fourth, has come the 38 car. We're waiting for Nico Lapierre to finish in second. [INAUDIBLE] all our leaders across the line. There's the Ferrari-Aston Martin battle. Marco Sorensen holds off Davide Rigon all the way to the end.

INTERVIEWER: Well, Seb, what do you say about that? Everyone's congratulating you, it was tough.

SEBASTIEN BUEMI: Yeah. Actually, I think the toughest part was more the end. We were a lap ahead of the Porsche, but somehow it was so difficult to stay on the track with all the marbles. And I was trying to avoid any accident, but somehow it became very difficult to do that.

INTERVIEWER: Is it about keeping your head, then?

SEBASTIEN BUEMI: The only thing is when you try not to push too much and save the car, you start to pick up marbles on the tyres, stops would be more difficult. So basically the hardest piece were the last ten laps.

INTERVIEWER: Thank you, well done.

[APPLAUSE]

COMMENTATOR: It's always the last bit of it, isn't ? Especially in the Toyota team-- of everybody, they still have that bitter feeling from Le Mans two years ago. The last five minutes, never mind the last five laps.

But a good win for them. And they do have a car that's competitive. Certainly, very competitive here. Had the legs on the Porsche team. What happens in Bahrain, happens in Bahrain.

The championships are done. Now it's just one race to go out and have six hours, and hopefully end their season on a big high.