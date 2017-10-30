Terry McMillen Wins Top Fuel Final at Las Vegas | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

Terry McMillen bests Brittany Force in the Top Fuel final at the NHRA Toyota Nationals in Las Vegas

ANNOUNCER 1: --different winner. Who's it gonna be? Red light for Brittany! Terry McMillen is a Top Fuel national event winner.

ANNOUNCER 2: His last round victory in the last-- he hasn't had one in six races. The last time he had won a round, he went to the final in Seattle and he was devastated when he lost that one. So this is huge for that team. Congratulations, Terry, from the entire Amalie Oil Team.

ANNOUNCER 1: We talk about pressure, Tony Pedregon, Brittany Force having Alan Johnson, Brian Hughes, Monster Energy, John Force racing, a big powerhouse team behind her, just succumbed to it a little bit there as Terry McMillen gets his first national event win.

