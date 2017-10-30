Show Transcript Hide Transcript

ANNOUNCER 1: --different winner. Who's it gonna be? Red light for Brittany! Terry McMillen is a Top Fuel national event winner.

ANNOUNCER 2: His last round victory in the last-- he hasn't had one in six races. The last time he had won a round, he went to the final in Seattle and he was devastated when he lost that one. So this is huge for that team. Congratulations, Terry, from the entire Amalie Oil Team.

ANNOUNCER 1: We talk about pressure, Tony Pedregon, Brittany Force having Alan Johnson, Brian Hughes, Monster Energy, John Force racing, a big powerhouse team behind her, just succumbed to it a little bit there as Terry McMillen gets his first national event win.