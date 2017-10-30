Show Transcript Hide Transcript

ANNOUNCER 1: We understand John Kerr and Eddie Krawiec may have an issue in the [INAUDIBLE].

ANNOUNCER 2: Yeah, they think that the transmission may be broken, and with a Harley, it takes about three hours to change it out. So they have their fingers crossed right now, as they were not able to make any repairs in the pits.

ANNOUNCER 1: Ask him if he's worried? No. He says, I got an almost insurmountable point lead heading into Pomona, no matter the outcome. This one's gonna be close.

It's Eddie Krawiec, five times the winner of the last six races on tour. And that points lead grows to 150. There are only 191 on the table with points and a half at the finals as he grabs his seventh win of the season.