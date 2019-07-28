Will Power seeks first Honda Indy 200 victory at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Perennial race favorite Will Power goes for his first victory in the Honda Indy 200 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Sunday.

The Team Penske driver won his record fourth pole and 57th of his career on Saturday but has no victories at Mid-Ohio despite seven top-five finishes in 11 starts on the 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course. Power, who has had four second-place finishes, was third last year.

Defending champion Alexander Rossi, who would have been the most coveted free agent for next season but instead on Saturday announced a multiyear deal to stay with Andretti Autosport, starts second. He trails IndyCar Series leader Josef Newgarden of Team Penske by 29 points. Newgarden qualified third of 22 cars.

Graham Rahal of Columbus, the 2016 winner, starts 15th for Rahal Lettermen Lanigan Racing.