Verstappen posts more fast times in Canadian GP practice

MONTREAL (AP) Sebastian Vettel has claimed the pole position in the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix with the fastest lap ever on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Vettel steered his Ferrari over the 2.71-mile (4.36-km) track in 1 minute, 10.764 seconds to deprive Lewis Hamilton of a record seventh pole in Montreal. It’s Vettel’s fourth pole on the Ile Notre-Dame, and his first since 2013.

The Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas will also start in the front row. After leading all three practice sessions, Max Verstappen will start third, alongside Hamilton. Kimi Raikkonen in the other Ferrari and Monaco winner Daniel Ricciardo are in the third row.

Hamilton tops the championship leaderboard as he pursues his fifth Formula One title. He has a 14-point lead over Vettel and a 38-point edge on Ricciardo.