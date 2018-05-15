Verstappen fastest on 1st day of mid-season F1 tests

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) Max Verstappen recorded the fastest time through the first day of mid-season Formula One testing on Tuesday.

Verstappen steered his Red Bull to a lap of 1 minute, 17.538 seconds at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, where he finished Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix in third place behind winner Lewis Hamilton and runner-up Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton had the sixth fastest time and put in the most work of any driver with 151 laps in his Mercedes.

Renault’s Carlos Sainz and Sebastian Vettel for Ferrari clocked the second- and third-quickest laps.

Many teams used junior drivers, defined as a driver who has completed two or fewer races, as required by F1 regulations for in-season testing.

Nicholas Latifi, driving for Force India, was the fastest of the inexperienced drivers with the fifth-best time behind Haas’ Romain Grosjean in fourth.

Toro Rosso had to change a power unit and kept reserve driver Sean Gelael to a session-low 50 laps.

Testing in northeastern Spain concludes on Wednesday.

Hamilton leads the standings with 95 points after five races. Vettel is second with 78.