Tommy Johnson Jr. tops Funny Car qualifying

ENNIS, Texas (AP) — Tommy Johnson Jr. topped Funny Car qualifying Friday night in the AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex.

Johnson had a 3.958-second run at 323.66 mph in a Dodge Charger R/T in the second qualifying session.

Clay Millican led in Top Fuel, Jeg Coughlin Jr. in Pro Stock, and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the third of six playoff events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship.

Millican had a 3.726 at 328.54, Coughlin ran a 6.599 at 207.53 in a Chevrolet Camaro, and Smith had a6.876 at 197.65 on an EBR.