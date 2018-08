LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — The Latest from the IndyCar race at Pocono Raceway (all times local):

10:41 p.m.

IndyCar driver Robert Wickens is being treated for injuries to his lower extremities, right arm and spine following an accident early in the race.

IndyCar said the Canadian sustained a pulmonary contusion and will undergo an MRI and probable surgery at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest in Allentown.