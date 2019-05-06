The Latest: Logano wins 1st stage at Dover

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR Cup race at Dover International Speedway (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

Martin Truex Jr. has won a Monday race at Dover International Speedway for the second time in his career, pulling away from the field down the stretch to reach victory lane for the second time in three races.

Truex won his first career NASCAR Cup race on June 4, 2007, at Dover and 12 years later used another Sunday rainout to do it again. Truex, the 2017 Cup champion, won at Richmond three weeks ago and is getting hot in the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Alex Bowman finished second for the second straight week in the No. 88 Chevrolet. Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott, last week’s winner at Talladega, rounded out the top five.

JGR has seven wins in 11 races this season and has established itself as the team to beat. Truex, of Mayetta, New Jersey, has long considered Dover his home track and he crushed Bowman by 9.5 seconds after starting in the back of the field because of inspection issues.