The Latest: Daly makes first qualifying attempt for Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on Indianapolis 500 qualifying (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Some of the drivers’ significant others wore T-shirts that said, “Not YOUR Body, Not YOUR Choice” on qualifying day for the Indianapolis 500.

Ashley Welch and Hailey McDermott, the fiancées of Team Penske drivers Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud, were both wearing the gray shirts with bold white lettering on pit lane Saturday. Welch also posted a picture of herself wearing the shirt on social media.

Indiana is among a handful of states moving to restrict abortions in hopes the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.

A state law signed by the governor last month would ban a second-trimester procedure. Federal courts have blocked similar laws in other states.

A 2016 law signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence would restrict abortions for genetic abnormalities, such as Down syndrome, and require an ultrasound at least 18 hours before the procedure. Federal judges have blocked those provisions. The state has asked the Supreme Court to hear its appeal.

Pence is an avid Indianapolis 500 fan and frequently attends the race.