The Latest: Southern 500 starts after nearly 4 hour delay

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (all times local):

10:10 p.m.

The Southern 500 is finally underway at Darlington Raceway.

The NASCAR Cup Series race was delayed more than four hours due to heavy rains that hit the track right before the scheduled 6 p.m. start.

Racers were called to their cars around 9:20 p.m. Once they rolled off pit road, drivers had several slow warm up laps as the driers that had been on the track worked to dry moisture in the pits.

The biggest worry, Kevin Harvick said, was that things were starting “way past my bedtime.”

NASCAR said it took many factors into consideration when deciding to run, including a sold-out crowd at Darlington and the approach of Hurricane Dorian to South Carolina’s coast.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered evacuations for coastal counties earlier Sunday and that lanes of area roadways would be reversed for those leaving the seacoast.