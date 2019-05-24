The Latest: Windom in Freedom 100 after sprint car crash

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on Carb Day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

Marcus Ericsson and his Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team beat Scott Dixon and Chip Ganassi Racing in the best-of-three final to win the annual pit stop challenge on Carb Day at Indianapolis.

It’s the first time in 15 years that anybody but Ganassi or Team Penske won the event.

Ericsson dumped both powerhouse teams from the competition, beating Penske drivers Josef Newgarden in the quarterfinals and Will Power in the final. He beat Dixon in the first race of the finals, lost the second but had the preferred lane choice for the decider by having the best single run.

Ericsson chose the left lane Friday and easily beat Dixon to win the $50,000 prize.