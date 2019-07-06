The Latest: Rain postpones NASCAR race at Daytona a day

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on Saturday night’s NASCAR race at Daytona International Speedway (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway has been postponed because of inclement weather.

The 400-mile race is now scheduled to be take place Sunday, with a 1 p.m. local start time.

Rain started two hours before Saturday night’s schedule green flag and continued on and off into the evening, and since drying the 2 1/2-mile track takes about two hours, NASCAR officials decided it would be better to race Sunday than into the wee hours of the night.

The afternoon start on NBC also shouldn’t conflict with the Women’s World Cup final, scheduled for 11 a.m. on Fox. The United States and the Netherlands will vie for the championship.