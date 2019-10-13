The Latest: Rain forces playoff postponement at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on NASCAR’s race at Talladega Superspeedway (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

NASCAR’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway has been postponed a day because of rain.

William Byron won the first stage, moments before scattered showers halted action. The race will resume Monday at 1 p.m. CDT.

The Alabama superspeedway has a tight window with no lights to permit racing after dark.

Chase Elliott started on the pole with three Hendrick Motorsports teammates right behind him.