The Latest: Rain forces playoff postponement at Talladega
AP
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on NASCAR’s race at Talladega Superspeedway (all times local):
3:35 p.m.
NASCAR’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway has been postponed a day because of rain.
William Byron won the first stage, moments before scattered showers halted action. The race will resume Monday at 1 p.m. CDT.
The Alabama superspeedway has a tight window with no lights to permit racing after dark.
Chase Elliott started on the pole with three Hendrick Motorsports teammates right behind him.
- auto
- Chase Elliott
- Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
- NASCAR Xfinity Series
- Paul Menard
- William Byron
-