The Latest: Bourdais crashes on opening lap at Gateway

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — The Latest on the IndyCar race at Gateway Motorsports Park (all times local):

Will Power got the fuel strategy right to win Saturday night’s IndyCar race at Gateway Motorsports Park, keeping his championship hopes alive and giving team owner Roger Penske another win at the track.

The Indy 500 winner took a splash of fuel late in the race, allowing Power to go wide open. That was enough to stay in front of Alexander Rossi, who tried to conserve fuel for more than 60 laps and wound up making one less stop to finish second.

Rossi, the winner the last two races at Mid-Ohio and Pocono, wound up nipping into the points lead of Scott Dixon, who finished third. Simon Pagenaud was fourth and Zach Veach was fifth.