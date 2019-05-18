The Latest: Daly makes first qualifying attempt for Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on Indianapolis 500 qualifying (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

American Spencer Pigot earned the top seed in the Indianapolis 500 pole shootout after posting the top four-lap average in qualifying Saturday.

He did it on the second attempt of the day then waited more than six hours to see if anyone could top his speed of 230.083 mph. Only defending race winner Will Power came closed with a 230.081.

The first day of qualifying may be best remembered for who didn’t make the top 30 — two-time world champion Fernando Alonso of Spain and popular IndyCar regular James Hinchcliffe, who was bumped from the 33-car starting grid last year. Both will participate in Sunday’s last-row shootout for the six slowest cars.

Pigot’s performance also was a surprise. The Ed Carpenter Racing driver has not qualified in the top five this season and has never won a pole in 39 career starts in the series.