The Latest: Zanardi has early problem with steering wheel

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the Rolex 24 at Daytona (all times local):

10 a.m.:

Team Penske’s quest to win the Rolex 24 at Daytona has taken a hit with under five hours remaining.

Simon Pagenaud was driving one of the Acura DPi’s when the team picked up an issue with the car from its telemetry reading. Flames could be seen in the engine area as the crew inspected the car, which was ultimately taken to the garage.

Ricky Taylor was leading the race in the second Acura when he had to get out of the car because he wasn’t feeling well. The race has been under caution for about an hour in heavy rain and Taylor had been following the safety car around and around Daytona International Speedway.

Taylor left pit lane on a golf cart and turned the Acura over to Helio Castroneves and the driver change dropped the team to third overall.

Roger Penske watched his cars from the pit stand as he committed to staying awake for the entire 24-hour race for the second consecutive year. Penske will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night and turns 82 next month. He said he desired being present for the entire race so he could participate in solving any issues that plagued his two-car program.

The issue that sent the No. 6 Acura to the garage eliminated a potential showdown between former Formula One stars Juan Pablo Montoya and Fernando Alonso for the victory. Both Penske cars have consistently raced Alonso and the Wayne Taylor Racing team for the overall race lead.

Alonso did much of the heavy lifting and twice passed the Acura’s to put his Cadillac out front.